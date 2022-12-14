LawCall
Mississippi State names next head football coach
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach.

On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs.

Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020 season. He was named the interim head coach Sunday night after head coach Mike Leach fell ill at his home in Starkville.

Leach would later pass away at a Jackson hospital.

Arnett received a four-year deal that will give him $3 million annually - plus performance-based incentives.

Under Arnett, the Bulldog defense ranked inside of the top 50 in the country in total defense, scoring defense, and turnover margin and rank inside the top 15 in completion percentage, passes intercepted, and defensive touchdowns.

Arnett’s first game as a head coach will be in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida as the Bulldogs take on Illinois in Raymond James Stadium on January 2. Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

