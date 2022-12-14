LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

At least 1 dead after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Arizona

Police confirmed at least one death.
Police confirmed at least one death.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - At least one person has died after a shooting at an Amazon warehouse south of the Chandler Municipal Airport, authorities said.

Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement resources have responded.

Police later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three people were involved in the shootout. At least one person died.

Earlier in the morning, authorities confirmed that one person was hospitalized. It’s not clear if that was the same person that died.

“There is no ongoing danger to the [Chandler] community,” police said on Twitter.

Email requests for comment to Amazon weren’t immediately returned.

Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence centering on at least one vehicle at the facility’s parking lot.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timmy Allen Beliew
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LIST: School districts closed, delayed Wednesday due to severe weather
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Brother barricades himself in Pike Co. home after allegedly shooting, killing sister
Brother barricades himself in Pike Co. home after allegedly shooting, killing sister
Raymond Peoples, 30 | Ravyn Stigall, 30
Several vehicles hit, 2 arrests made after Madison police chase

Latest News

Homeless living in vacant historic house blamed for fire
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Police officer says he saw it happen
Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near...
Young sperm whale died after washing up on the beach
An Amber Alert issued in West Virginia has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled, child safe, W.Va. officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
LIVE: Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders