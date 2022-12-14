Homeless living in vacant historic house blamed for fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another vacant Jackson house, reportedly occupied by the homeless, goes up in flames. The decades-old home was considered a historic structure in Belhaven Heights.

Residents fear which abandoned building may be next.

A Sunday fire destroyed a vacant historic home on Jefferson Street, where residents say the homeless were living.

“The fire was the result of human involvement,” said Jackson Fire Department Deputy Chief Cleotha Sanders.

Those living in the historic area say they have been robbed of the storied past.

“Someone had to have an open flame to start the fire. There as no electricity in the home, no gas,” said Sanders. “So it did take someone being there to actually start the fire.”

It’s a concern for residents who fear more fires will be started by those living in vacant houses in the neighborhood.

“We do have a huge homeless population in the areas, and it has migrated into the residential area of the neighborhood,” said Anthony Scarbrough.

The 18-year resident is vice president of the Belhaven Heights Community Association. The white wood framed house was a fixture in the community which once belonged to a psychiatrist who worked at UMMC during its beginnings.

“It’s very important for us to preserve that every way possible. Every house that’s dilapidated has to be torn down,” said Scarbrough. “Any house that catches fire, that’s a huge loss for not only the district, but for the state because theses houses are listed with the Department of Archives with the state.”

Each year, Jackson firefighters see a rise in fires in vacant structures as temperatures drop.

“We ask that you call your local police department to let someone know that, ‘Hey, you know, we’ve got somebody in and out of this house, and they shouldn’t be,’” Deputy Chief Sanders recommended.

“The homeless population is in need of services. Everyone deserves a place to stay. But it needs to be dealt with in a pragmatic way,” added Scarbrough. “That’s another property that we’ve lost that we can never gain back.”

There is no word if any charges have been filed.

