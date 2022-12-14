LawCall
Hinds County Sheriff's Officer injured during accident on Highway 18

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Sheriff’s Officer was injured during an accident Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, the one-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road.

The on-duty deputy was taken to UMMC by AMR.

