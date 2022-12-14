Hinds County Sheriff’s Officer injured during accident on Highway 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Sheriff’s Officer was injured during an accident Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, the one-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road.

The on-duty deputy was taken to UMMC by AMR.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.