Hinds County Sheriff’s Officer injured during accident on Highway 18
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Sheriff’s Officer was injured during an accident Wednesday morning.
According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, the one-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road.
The on-duty deputy was taken to UMMC by AMR.
