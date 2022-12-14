LawCall
Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. In a Thursday, Nov, 17, 2022, ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state to set an execution date for Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden will be put to death on Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that date.(Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal.

Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried okra, a baked sweet potato with butter, Pillsbury Grands biscuits with butter and molasses, peach cobbler with French vanilla ice cream and Lipton sweet tea.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections states that Loden also has requested to see four visitors and that MDOC Chaplain Maurice Clifton visit him daily until his execution.

Loden also has requested to see his two attorneys and has requested that two specific individuals witness his execution.

The names of those witnesses were not known.

Loden pleaded guilty to the 2000 rape and murder of Leesa Gray and was sentenced to death.

MDOC says Loden is expected to make a statement prior to his death.

