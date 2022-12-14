Fried pork chops, okra requested for Thomas Loden’s last meal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of Thomas Loden’s final wishes are being released, including his request for a last meal.

Loden is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

His last meal will include two bone-in fried pork chops, fried okra, a baked sweet potato with butter, Pillsbury Grands biscuits with butter and molasses, peach cobbler with French vanilla ice cream and Lipton sweet tea.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections states that Loden also has requested to see four visitors and that MDOC Chaplain Maurice Clifton visit him daily until his execution.

Loden also has requested to see his two attorneys and has requested that two specific individuals witness his execution.

The names of those witnesses were not known.

Loden pleaded guilty to the 2000 rape and murder of Leesa Gray and was sentenced to death.

MDOC says Loden is expected to make a statement prior to his death.

