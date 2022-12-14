First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
ALERT DAY ! Tornado Watch for parts of the area until 2am
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms are approaching our area.  The worst of the weather is expected after midnight and continuing through much of the morning.  The weather will impact the entire region, but not everyone will get the worst of the weather and certainly not at the same time.  This will also affect our area for a prolonged period of time.  Initially, there will be an overnight tornado, damaging wind and hail threat.  This will continue throughout the day Wednesday.  Flash flooding will also be a risk by the morning commute and continuing throughout the day.  Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches should be easy to come by, but up to 10 inches of rain is possible in very localized instances.  Lows tonight will be in the 60s and highs Wednesday will stay put.  Much cooler weather arrives Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 50s and partly to mostly sunny skies.  Lows will be close to freezing.  Even much colder weather is likely next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s leading up to Christmas.  Make a plan & stay weather aware regarding your safety with the threat of severe weather.

