Canton, Clinton, Jackson Public School Districts remain open Wednesday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While numerous schools have opted to close or delay start times on Wednesday, three school districts remain open.

The Jackson, Clinton, and Canton Public School District campuses and offices will open at regularly scheduled times.

Each district says it is monitoring the current weather conditions and will make updates as needed.

