City of Canton hopes to secure federal dollars to address flooding

By Brendan Hall
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - With severe weather comes a high level of concern about flooding from those in Canton.

Canton is an area of the Jackson metro that – unfortunately - gets pummeled just about every time the city sees heavy rain.

After getting denied for a federal grant program last year, the alderman I spoke to says it’s crucial the city doesn’t get denied next time around.

The program is called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, and if Canton is selected, FEMA will pay 75% of a nearly $3-million-dollar-project that would improve watershed drainage and support flood mitigation efforts in the Martin Luther King South area near Batchelor Creek.

Canton would have to foot the bill on the remaining cost of those improvements, which comes out to about $740,000.

“We’ve asked all of our congressional staff from Mississippi to give us letters of support, and they are doing so and we’re very optimistic this time,” said Alderman Lafayette Wales. “Every time it rains, all of the aldermen, the phone begins to ring. And our heart goes out to the individuals, but we have to do something to try to alleviate it.”

One thing that makes this program so complicated is that the City of Canton has to get the state’s permission before they can even apply.

Luckily, Alderman Wales says that part has already been done. Now it’s up to FEMA on whether or not the city receives the funds.

