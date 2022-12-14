LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

ALERT DAY: heavy rain, severe storm risk continues Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: A sluggish band of strong storms will track through the region throughout the day. Again, this will be more of a marathon than a sprint. Strong wind and a tornado risk will be in play; a few hail reports will be possible too, between midnight through noon near and between the MS River and Metro, continuing east of I-55 between 9 AM and 4 PM. Heavy rain continues through the day, totaling 2-4″ with locally heavier amounts possible that could lead to flood concerns. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. Rain will hang around through much of the day before shifting out during the early evening, along with the clouds. Lows will fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A much quieter, seasonable day expected across central and southwest Mississippi as high pressure builds into the area. Expect morning 30s and 40s to give way to afternoon 50s to near 60 amid a cool north breeze. We’ll bottom out in the lower to middle 30s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Continually, Friday into Saturday – reinforcing shots of cooler air will continue to drop in out of Canada. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday, turning partly sunny Saturday. A few showers could sneak into the fold for parts of the weekend, mainly early Saturday as a suppressed system skirts past the area. Another system is due into the region by early week, ushering in a bigger blast of cold air, leading toward the countdown to Christmas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timmy Allen Beliew
Suspect in custody following shooting at Flowood Applebee’s
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LIST: School districts closed, delayed Wednesday due to severe weather
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Brother barricades himself in Pike Co. home after allegedly shooting, killing sister
Brother barricades himself in Pike Co. home after allegedly shooting, killing sister

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Severe weather possible Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: storms and heavy rain on track to roll in overnight into Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; strong storm risk late Tuesday night through Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; storms likely late Tuesday, Wednesday