LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers(JSU)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - T.C. Taylor has been named as Deion Sanders’ successor at Jackson State University.

Taylor has been with the school since 2019 as the wide-receiver coach, and was Sanders’ pick to replace him after he accepted the head coaching position at the University of Colorado.

Taylor was once a receiver at Jackson State University, and came back to help coach the team after coaching at North Carolina Central.

Taylor is a McComb, Mississippi native, and played at JSU from the years 1998-2001.

He also graduated from the school with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education and recreation.

In his 3-year tenure in the capital city, Coach Prime had an overall record of 27-5 and led the Jackson State Tigers to their first undefeated season in school history.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
UPDATE: Miss. State football coach passes away; family requests privacy
New developments coming to downtown Jackson
New developments coming to downtown Jackson
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
Jackson to ‘go blue’ in honor of back-to-back SWAC Champion JSU Tigers
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; strong storm risk late Tuesday night through Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; storms likely late Tuesday, Wednesday