LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Orange juice prices are on the rise

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the...
Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Florida’s orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers are expected produce about 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials said extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly, and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
UPDATE: Miss. State football coach passes away; family requests privacy
New developments coming to downtown Jackson
New developments coming to downtown Jackson
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop

Latest News

A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
From the left, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska,...
Donors pledge millions to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
Police said Emily Deese stabbed her mom and dad in their own home.
Woman accused of stabbing parents in their home, police say