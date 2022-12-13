LawCall
McComb School District closing Wednesday due to inclement weather

(MGN)
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb School District will be closing Wednesday due to inclement weather in the forecast.

An Alert Day has been put in place for the threat of severe weather overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The severe weather could bring storms that could feature damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

There will also be the threat of flash flooding with this slow-moving band of heavy rain.

