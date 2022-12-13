Mayor says changes to Jackson’s water rate structure ‘only in the idea phase’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pumped the brakes Monday on talks the city’s water rate structure would soon be changing, telling the press that any ideas being floated right now are simply that, ideas.

“What Ted may have shared is only in the idea phase at this time,” Lumumba said. “It has not been fully vetted out. But if that shift were to take place, you can rest assured it will be done from a fully informed standpoint.”

Lumumba was responding to questions about the interim third-party manager’s proposal to change the way customers in the capital city are currently billed for water.

In November, Ted Henifin was appointed ITPM as part of a federal court order taking over Jackson’s water system and water billing system.

The court order gave Henifin sweeping powers over the water system, including the ability to raise water rates to fund the order’s mandates.

The 40-year public works veteran has not ruled out rate increases, although he said he was against raising them at a town hall meeting last week.

“But I can’t rule out the fact that just day-to-day and maintenance to operate this system may cost more than it does today,” Henifin told the crowd. “And I think that we will be exploring ways to generate revenue without increasing revenues.”

A couple of ideas Henifin has proposed include replacing the city’s current rate structure based on hundred cubic feet used to one based at least in part on customers’ property values.

In a previous interview with WLBT, he mentioned an income-driven rate structure, and pointed to a program set up in Philadelphia, which limited water bills to a certain percentage of customers’ income if they earned 150 percent below the federal poverty level.

However, he said the income-driven idea is likely off the table.

“We’ve been able to benefit from watching those early adopters to try to figure that out,” he said. “[In] Philadelphia, it’s been a big challenge, because you’ve got to verify income, and there’s a process people have to go through... There’s not like a national clearinghouse for income, and IRS doesn’t divulge that information.”

“So, if you can imagine a utility with a lot of customers, you know, Philadelphia’s got a tremendous number of customers, but even at the size of Jackson... it’s a huge administrative burden.”

Henifin also was concerned whether the state would allow an income-based rate.

District 26 Sen. John Horhn, a Democrat, said an income-based rate plan could be considered the forgiveness of debt, which would likely require amending the state Constitution.

Republican State Sen. Walter Michel, meanwhile, questioned how the city would be able to verify income levels, and threw another factor into the equation.

“You may not bring much money home, but you might have a whole bunch of money in the bank. On the other hand, you may not have anything in the bank, but you may have a good salary,” he said. “Are you going to rely on just the honor system, [with] somebody saying what they make each month?” he asked. “Who’s going to be in charge of micromanaging that?”

Unlike income information, Henifin said property records are readily available in most communities, including in Hinds County.

“You go to your [tax] assessor’s database, you can see the size of the parcel, the size of the unit, the values of those things,” he said. “You know, there’s a number of property information records in everybody’s assessors’ database.”

Rates would then be based on a certain factor applied to a person’s property value.

“You multiply it out and divide it by 12 and their water bill ends up being approximately 2 percent of the income in the census tract in which they live,” he said.

He said rates would be capped at a certain level to ensure that no customers had artificially high bills. “So, if you had a really high-income person, you wouldn’t expect them to pay $200, more than $200 a month for their water. But you might expect them to pay 150. And they could afford it, because it would be... less than 2 percent of their income.”

The idea has been studied by the U.S. Water Alliance, a nonprofit that is working toward making water more affordable for all, using data from Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

Henifin said, if it was approved, Jackson would be the first city to implement a property value-driven program.

Council President Ashby Foote says the idea is “fairer” than what’s happening under Jackson’s current billing system, where many customers receive statements that are thousands of dollars too high or simply no bills at all.

“At this point, the federal government is in charge of the plants, the delivery system, the billing system,” Foote said. “The important thing is... he get[s] everybody to pay.”

Ted Henifin discusses his plans to help bring stabilize Jackson's water system in the wake of a federal court order. (WLBT)

For years, the city has been working to sort out problems in WSBA brought about by the Siemens contract. The city brought on the firm about a decade ago to replace all of its residential and commercial meters and install a new billing system.

The system never worked, Siemens eventually was sued and settled out of court, and Jackson is now contracting with another firm to replace the Siemens meters.

In October, approximately half of those meters had been replaced, but the city was still dealing with those problems, with nearly 8,800 customers still not receiving regular bills.

Henifin said meters would be a non-factor under a rate structure based on property values.

“You no longer have people arguing about meters, you don’t have to worry about meters, you don’t have to worry about people getting a bad bill because they had a bad meter read, you don’t have to have meter readers out there. You don’t have to be repairing meters,” he said. “Everyone’s paying the same rate times their property value. Everyone’s paying the same thing.”

The third-party manager must develop a financial management plan for the system and Jackson’s Water/Sewer Business Administration office within 60 days of the order’s effective date.

That plan must take into consideration operations and maintenance and capital improvement funding needs for the system for the next year and beyond.

According to court documents, the plan also may “include rate structure changes or alternative governance options, including the mechanism for assessing customers for water and sewage usage and appropriate accompanying rates.”

Henifin says even though the order gives him the ability to change the city’s rate structure, it does give him the authority to supersede the state Constitution.

