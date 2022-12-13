Jackson to ‘go blue’ in honor of back-to-back SWAC Champion JSU Tigers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the next week, Jackson will “go blue” in honor of Jackson State University’s back-to-back SWAC championship titles.

That means numerous city buildings, including City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Russell C. Davis Planetarium and others, will be lit in blue to recognize the Tigers, in time for the team’s send-off to the Celebration Bowl.

“So, it should run Tuesday to Tuesday, meaning that when our SWAC champions take off to participate and play in the Celebration Bowl, they will be able to see that their city is supporting them,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a press conference Monday. “We look forward to doing that and making it clear their city loves them... and is congratulatory towards their achievement.”

JSU (12-0), completed an 11-0 run in the regular season and capped it with a 43-24 drubbing of the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC title game. They will face the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17.

The bowl will be the final time the Tigers take the field under Coach Deion Sanders, who recently took the head coaching position with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, JSU fell in the same bowl to South Carolina State University.

