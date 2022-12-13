LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Jackson to ‘go blue’ in honor of back-to-back SWAC Champion JSU Tigers

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Campbell in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the next week, Jackson will “go blue” in honor of Jackson State University’s back-to-back SWAC championship titles.

That means numerous city buildings, including City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Russell C. Davis Planetarium and others, will be lit in blue to recognize the Tigers, in time for the team’s send-off to the Celebration Bowl.

“So, it should run Tuesday to Tuesday, meaning that when our SWAC champions take off to participate and play in the Celebration Bowl, they will be able to see that their city is supporting them,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a press conference Monday. “We look forward to doing that and making it clear their city loves them... and is congratulatory towards their achievement.”

JSU (12-0), completed an 11-0 run in the regular season and capped it with a 43-24 drubbing of the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC title game. They will face the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17.

The bowl will be the final time the Tigers take the field under Coach Deion Sanders, who recently took the head coaching position with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, JSU fell in the same bowl to South Carolina State University.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
UPDATE: Miss. State football coach passes away; family requests privacy
New developments coming to downtown Jackson
New developments coming to downtown Jackson
March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily...
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop

Latest News

T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; strong storm risk late Tuesday night through Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; storms likely late Tuesday, Wednesday