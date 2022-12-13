LawCall
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Tuesday; strong storm risk late Tuesday night through Wednesday

An ALERT DAY is in place late Tuesday night through Wednesday for periods of strong storms and locally heavy rains
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: We’ll trend warm and breezy through the day ahead of our next storm system due in during the overnight period. Expect foggy patches early turning mostly cloudy with highs sneaking into the 70s with a small chance for shower or storm by late afternoon. Southerly breezes will kick in through the day – gusting 25-35 mph. We’d encourage everyone to check your weather radios and leave your alerts on loud overnight as there will be storms moving, especially after midnight. Storms could feature heavy rain, strong wind and a few tornadoes. Lows will stay in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: An ALERT DAY as a band of strong storms sluggishly tracks through the region. Strong wind and a tornado risk will be in play between midnight through, at least, mid-morning Wednesday. Heavy rain continues through the day, totaling 1-3″ with locally heavier amount possible that could lead to flood concerns. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. Rain will hang around through much of the day before shifting out during the early evening, along with the clouds. Lows will fall back into the 40s

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure moves into the region to settle the pattern a bit. Expect highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s – feeling more like late December as a few shots of chilly air funnel in from Canada. A few showers could sneak into the fold by the latter parts of the weekend, mainly late Sunday into early next week. Another system is due into the region by early week, ushering in a bigger blast of cold air.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

