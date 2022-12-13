LawCall
First Alert Forecast: storms and heavy rain on track to roll in overnight into Wednesday

Severe weather possible Wednesday
Severe weather possible Wednesday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly quiet conditions will prevail across central Mississippi ahead of unsettled weather overnight. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few showers during the daytime before storms become likely into tonight. Winds will also be picking up ahead of this system tonight with gusts around 25-30 MPH.

An Alert Day is in place for the threat of severe weather overnight into Wednesday. A line of storms will roll in from the west around midnight and will continue to spread east during the day tomorrow. Severe weather will be possible with this line of storms that could feature damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. There will also be the threat of flash flooding with this slow-moving band of heavy rain. Up to 2-4″ of rain is possible through tomorrow with locally higher amounts. We should see the line exit our area later in the afternoon as drier and cooler air start to funnel in behind the front.

The rest of the week will consist of quieter and cooler than normal temperatures. Highs during the afternoon hours will likely reach the 50s under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows down in the 50s. Opportunities for rain look to hold off until early next week.

