Employee shot in the parking lot of Applebee’s in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An Applebee’s employee was shot in the parking lot of the restaurant’s Flowood location on Lakeland Drive Tuesday evening.

The employee was a man, and he has been taken to UMMC. This according to the City of Flowood’s spokesperson, Jimmy Hall.

This is a developing story.

