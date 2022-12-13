LawCall
Employee shot in the parking lot of Applebee’s in Flowood

By WLBT Staff and Howard Ballou
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An Applebee’s employee was shot in the parking lot of the restaurant’s Flowood location on Lakeland Drive Tuesday evening.

The employee was a man, and he has been taken to UMMC. This according to the City of Flowood’s spokesperson, Jimmy Hall.

This is a developing story.

