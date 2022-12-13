LawCall
Capitol Police search for driver who led them on chase in Jackson

(WILX)
By Howard Ballou and WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a driver who got away after leading police on a chase in the Capital City.

Monday night, Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. 

The driver of the vehicle then led Capitol Police on a chase on Mill Street near the King Edward Hotel, where a passenger exited the vehicle and fled.

The driver of the vehicle continued to travel north on Mill Street and Capitol Police ended the pursuit.

The passenger, who attempted to flee on foot, was captured at the scene and has been identified as 30-year-old Martin Hugh.

Hugh has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.

The case remains under investigation, and Capitol Police are actively following all tips and information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 601-359-3125. All tips are anonymous.

