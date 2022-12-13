LawCall
Brother barricades himself in Pike Co. home after allegedly shooting, killing sister

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man barricaded himself in a home in Pike County after allegedly shooting his sister following a fight between the two, authorities stated.

Police were called to the scene around 7:30 Tuesday morning in the Magnolia community in reference to a shooting there.

Once at the scene, police found Emberly Patterson, 25, in the carport. She had been shot multiple times.

After finding Emberly, deputies secured the perimeter and located the suspect, Emmanuel Patterson - the 19-year-old brother of Emberly.

Emmanuel had barricaded himself inside the home, but those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, along with MHP, gained entry inside and arrested him without incident, said Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Emberly would die at the scene, and officers say that the investigation is ongoing.

Emmanuel Patterson was out on a $70,000 bond for an attempted murder that happened in Magnolia in 2021. No bond has been set at this time.

“The Pike County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank McComb Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for their assistance,” the sheriff’s department posted on Facebook.

