Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse

An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down for several hours on Monday as authorities negotiated with and later arrested an armed man in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said.

The standoff at the county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, began at around 12:30 p.m., The Herald reported. The man was taken into custody about three hours later, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. No one was hurt.

Selena Rios told the newspaper that she came to the courthouse with her 5-year-old child around 12:25 p.m. and that the armed man walked in right after them.

She said the man appeared to have several rifles and a bulletproof vest. He refused to put them down when ordered by officers, Rios said by text message. Officials moved her and her son to a small room as the courthouse went into lockdown, she said.

Other buildings at the governmental campus were also locked down, and nearby streets were closed. No further information was immediately released.

An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse. (KING)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

