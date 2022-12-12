Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman will serve 30 years in prison for a 2017 murder.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II announced the sentencing of Brittany Carter on Monday.

Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield.

March 30, 2017, Carter intentionally struck Mayfield with her vehicle causing severe bodily injuries and left Mayfield comatose for approximately two years until she ultimately died of her injuries.

A Hinds County jury found Carter guilty following a weeklong trial in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Carter was also sentenced to a five-year term in an unrelated charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

