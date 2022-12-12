Things To Know Monday, December 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game

Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with just under a month away from the Bulldog’s bowl game matchup. According to a statement released by Mississippi State University Sunday afternoon, Coach Leach had a “personal health issue” while at his home Sunday and it is the “extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition.” The statement further reads that MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have decided to place defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football team until Coach Leach returns. Sid Salter, Chief Communications Officer for MSU, says that any rumors regarding the passing of Coach Leach should be ignored. He further states “Coach Leach is a fighter, and he is battling.”

2. Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating

An officer-involved shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Hinds County. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, it happened when Capitol Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson. The driver then left the vehicle, DPS states, and shots were fired. The officer was not injured. It was not disclosed whether the suspect received any injuries. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now “assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”

3. Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’

A woman’s body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon. According to the city of Pearl’s Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road. He says that she was inside of the building for “about two weeks.” Several Pearl firetrucks and police cars were on the scene, along with the Rankin County Coroner. The identity of the person is unknown at this time. Pearl police say that the woman was 55 years old and that she died of natural causes. Pearl police are currently investigating the scene.

