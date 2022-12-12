Robert Lee officially named Jackson city engineer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has a new city engineer.

Robert Lee confirmed that he had been appointed to the position prior to the mayor’s press conference on Monday.

Lee had been serving as acting city engineer since Dr. Charles Williams earlier this year. Prior to that, he served as traffic engineer for the Public Works Department.

Duties of the city engineer include overseeing capital improvement projects on behalf of the city.

Because city engineer is not a department head, appointments to the position do not require approval of the city council.

