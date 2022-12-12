LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.

The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires. There were no reports of injuries.

The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made. If an owner notices or smells smoke around the dashboard or driver’s foot well, they should shut off the engine and call a dealer or roadside assistance.

Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

Subaru says owners will be contacted within 60 days. They can check if their Ascent is affected by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’
Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, December 12
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
A passenger is seen boarding a Metrobus in downtown Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The...
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say