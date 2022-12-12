New developments coming to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the doors and windows of several buildings in downtown Jackson have had signs that read, “permanently closed” or “for lease.”

Sunday, four developers say they’re hoping to see new signs that say “now open.”

“Some of these have not been occupied and 30 or 40 years. Much to our surprise, we’ve seen an enormous amount of interest for retail establishments, restaurant establishments, and various different bars,” Jeff Speed said.

Speed, one of the developers, says interest in occupying buildings is exactly what he plans on bringing to Capitol Street in an effort to revitalize that part of downtown.

“We’ve always desired I believe a walkable area that you can have Office, you can have retail, you can have restaurants, maybe even some art galleries or something along those lines,” he said.

“We’re dealing with buildings that are 120 years old plus, and so converting these buildings into restaurants was not an easy task at all. were able to recycle a lot of the wood and have that turned into flooring. They turned out great, we’re really happy,” Speed conitnued.

Whether you’re craving a donut, vegan food, or a philly cheese steak: Speed says it won’t be too much longer before you can get all of those things.

“It’s a team effort downtown. Everybody has a common goal. There’s more square footage in just a few block area here and with the improvements being made, both by the city and the state, we’re going to make this a great place to be for decades to come,” Speed stated.

