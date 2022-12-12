LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Miss. State football coach remains critical; family requests privacy

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition Monday morning after being taken to UMMC this weekend after experiencing “a personal health issue” at his home.

Few details about the coach’s condition are being offered. MSU spokesman Sid Salter said Leach’s family is with him and they are requesting privacy at this time.

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The 61-year-old coach, now in his third year at State, was slated to lead the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) to the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2.

Meanwhile, the football world is rallying around the coach.

Alabama Football reached this statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him. Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

Coach Prime also is praying for the coach’s recovery.

Dana Hogorsen, head coach of the University of Houston, also was thinking about his mentor. “While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle.”

OM Rebel Nation became a fan of Leach years ago, when the Leach’s Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’
Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, December 12
Police identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer as the person caring for the child when the...
Unresponsive baby found in Biloxi hotel; man charged with felony child abuse, illegal drugs, police say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: fog banks, clouds Monday; storm threat late Tuesday into Wednesday
Supporters of Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release