Miss. State football coach remains critical; family requests privacy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition Monday morning after being taken to UMMC this weekend after experiencing “a personal health issue” at his home.

Few details about the coach’s condition are being offered. MSU spokesman Sid Salter said Leach’s family is with him and they are requesting privacy at this time.

Update on MSU Head Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/t4e8dPy4YO — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) December 12, 2022

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The 61-year-old coach, now in his third year at State, was slated to lead the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) to the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2.

Meanwhile, the football world is rallying around the coach.

Alabama Football reached this statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him. Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

Prayers for Coach Leach. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ygu6ckjSef — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 12, 2022

Coach Prime also is praying for the coach’s recovery.

Praying fervently for Coach Leach. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 12, 2022

Dana Hogorsen, head coach of the University of Houston, also was thinking about his mentor. “While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle.”

My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family. 🙏🏼 — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 12, 2022

OM Rebel Nation became a fan of Leach years ago, when the Leach’s Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

I became a huge Mike Leach fan on this night in 2008 pic.twitter.com/419L2zI5XO — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) December 12, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.