Former Tate Co. teacher charged with sexual battery against student

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC) - A former Tate County teacher has been charged with sexual battery following an investigation that revealed she was having a sexual relationship with a student while employed at Independence High School in Coldwater.

The investigation began after 25-year-old Karen Kile resigned on Dec. 5 following allegations of having a relationship with a student.

Further investigation by the Tate County Sheriff’s Office led to Kile’s arrest on Dec. 7.

She is being held without bond.

Tate County School District Superintendent Alee’ Dixon provided the following statement:

We at Tate County take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously. As the leader of the district, I am bound by law to not disclose confidential information about such matters regarding students, staff, or ongoing police investigations. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and our staff is trained to follow proper procedures in reporting. We will continue to cooperate with the local law enforcement. The person in question is no longer employed at Tate County School District.

