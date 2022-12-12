LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little patchy fog is possible overnight followed by a partly sunny and warm day Tuesday.  Lows tonight will be near 60 and highs will be in the 70s.  Storms will arrive late evening Tuesday and possibly become severe before the morning commute on Wednesday.  Tornadoes and damaging wind are possible.  At some point, the strong or severe storms will transition over to heavy rain. 1 to 3 inches are likely with up to 6 inches possible in isolated spots.  Showers will taper off Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 60s.  Thursday through Monday will be much cooler with partly to mostly sunny skies and a few showers possible Sunday and Monday.  Highs in the 50s and lows near freezing almost daily.  The average high this time of year is 60 and the average low is 39.  We’ve only received 0.17 inches of rain so far this month.

