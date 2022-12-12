First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather conditions tonight with fog becoming present later tonight and early Monday morning. Severe storms looking possible late Tuesday into Wednesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday evening!

Most of the rain has continued to the Southeast, and we are currently seeing some small spotty showers in various areas. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s, and as nightfall happens, we could see fog develop throughout our viewing area. Fog could linger going into Monday morning.

Into the workweek:

Our unsettled pattern will continue into the early parts of the work week. Temperatures will run near 70 Monday; middle 70s by Tuesday. Our next true front looks to come through by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This feature could yield a few stronger storms as it rolls through with strong wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Timing late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. An enhanced risk for strong storms runs along our Western counties and the Mississippi River. A Slight Risk covers the majority of our viewing area. All storm modes will be possible with this event. We are still fine-tuning the details.

Strong storms are to impact our area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The weather could be severe at times!

Wednesday, Highs are expected to reach into the low 70s and upper 60s. Some rain chances are still possible following our Cold Front. Most of the heaviest storms are expected to impact us early morning between 12 AM and 6 AM Wednesday. During the afternoon, we could deal with only light to moderate rainfall and cloud cover.

Thursday:

With much cooler temperatures following our Cold Front, Highs return to the middle 50s, while our Lows drop to the 40s and then 40s as we get closer to the weekend. Mostly sunny skies across South Mississippi.

Friday into the weekend:

Cooler air sets in for us, with Highs ranging in the low 50s to upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies will continue with Lows ranging in the low 30s. Cold conditions returning to the South.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.