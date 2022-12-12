LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

First Alert Forecast: clouds, fog banks Monday; storm risk returns late Tuesday, Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Expect more of the same as what we’ve seen the past several days across central Mississippi – morning fog banks, a few spritz and sprinkles and mild temperatures for mid-December. Clouds will hold firm again with highs in the 60s amid a northeast breeze, locking them in place. Clouds hang around overnight with a few fog patches and a shower or two. Lows will drop into the 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll trend warm and breezy through the day ahead of our next storm system due in during the overnight period. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs sneaking into the 70s with a small chance for shower or storm by late afternoon. We’d encourage everyone to check your weather radios and leave your alerts on loud overnight as there will be storms moving, especially after midnight. Lows will stay in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY is in place through the morning hours of Wednesday as a band of strong storms will be possible through the early morning period. Strong wind and a spin-up tornado risk will be in play between midnight through mid-morning Wednesday. Rain will hang around through much of the day before shifting out – turning us much cooler through late week. Expect highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s – feeling more like late December. A few showers could sneak into the fold by the latter parts of the weekend, mainly late Sunday into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’
Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

Low temperatures drop to the middle to upper 50s going into Monday morning. Some fog will be...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather conditions tonight with fog becoming present later tonight and early Monday morning. Severe storms looking possible late Tuesday into Wednesday!
Strong storms are to impact our area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The weather could be...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Moderate rain chances across South Mississippi with stronger storms returning Tuesday night...
First Alert Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain in South Mississippi this morning. Strong storms returning Tuesday going into Wednesday and much cooler weather going into the weekend!
Keeping eyes on Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning as strong storms will be possible...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast