First Alert Forecast: clouds, fog banks Monday; storm risk returns late Tuesday, Wednesday

MONDAY: Expect more of the same as what we’ve seen the past several days across central Mississippi – morning fog banks, a few spritz and sprinkles and mild temperatures for mid-December. Clouds will hold firm again with highs in the 60s amid a northeast breeze, locking them in place. Clouds hang around overnight with a few fog patches and a shower or two. Lows will drop into the 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll trend warm and breezy through the day ahead of our next storm system due in during the overnight period. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs sneaking into the 70s with a small chance for shower or storm by late afternoon. We’d encourage everyone to check your weather radios and leave your alerts on loud overnight as there will be storms moving, especially after midnight. Lows will stay in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY is in place through the morning hours of Wednesday as a band of strong storms will be possible through the early morning period. Strong wind and a spin-up tornado risk will be in play between midnight through mid-morning Wednesday. Rain will hang around through much of the day before shifting out – turning us much cooler through late week. Expect highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s – feeling more like late December. A few showers could sneak into the fold by the latter parts of the weekend, mainly late Sunday into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

