City of Gluckstadt hosts first-ever Christmas parade

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds celebrated the city of Gluckstadt’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday morning.

The streets of Gluckstadt were filled with laughter and Christmas music as over 45 different organizations came together to spread holiday cheer.

Adults and children filled up on candy and watched as a number of floats rode by, many of which were based off classic movies like the Grinch and Polar Express.

One person in attendance - Carey Clincy - described the parade as an enormous success for Gluckstadt.

”The experience was wonderful; the experience was great,” Clincy said. “It was a positive atmosphere, and the energy was very welcoming.”

“It was the first time having a parade out in Gluckstadt, and it was very exciting. There’s nothing I would take away from today. First time, man, great experience. The weather was great; very exciting,” he added.

Clincy and several other attendees say this is an event they’d love to see become an annual tradition in the newly founded city.

