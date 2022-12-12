LawCall
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop

5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop
(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop ended in five arrests after police found ski masks, marijuana, guns and over $700 in cash.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop was initiated around 8 p.m. Sunday night after reports of a dark Dodge Charger driving back and forth in the area.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle at the intersection of Magnolia-Holmesville Road and Old Highway 24 and conducted the traffic stop.

During the the traffic stop, deputies noticed five men inside: Brandon Dean, John Osby, Xavier Pittman, Jaylin Hawthorne, and LeCameron Reynolds.

Found inside the vehicle were five guns, three ski masks, 38 grams of marijuana, $760 cash, a T-Mobile portable WiFi router, and one black toboggan.

All five men were taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

