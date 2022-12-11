Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a single-car crash after his vehicle hit a tree Sunday morning.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Michael Zant Craft had run off Lebanon Pine Grove Road at Dry Grove Road while driving in Terry around 4:40 a.m., resulting in Craft hitting the tree and being ejected from his vehicle.

Officials say Craft was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.

