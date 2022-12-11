LawCall
Large-scale search efforts for 72-year-old autistic man reach fourth, final day

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township has come to an end in its fourth day, but there was still no sign of him.

Large groups of volunteers, officials and working dogs went out on foot Saturday looking for Thomas Mills, who was last seen on Tuesday.

The search covered areas north of SR-125, including rough terrain areas, and concluded around 6:30 p.m., police say.

“We’ll still have small search teams going out,” Ohio LandSAR Chief John Adams said. “We’ll do that until he’s found, but as far as setting up an incident command and being here, this is going to be the last big day.”

RELATED: “Crews search retention ponds for missing autistic man in Pierce Township”

Over the last three days, officials became increasingly worried about Mills’ well-being. Chief Adams believes Mills has difficulty walking and that he may be wearing dress shoes.

“He also needs high blood pressure medicine that he’s not getting,” Chief Adams said. " He was not dressed for the weather, again, we had rain, cold temperatures came in, so now we’re worried about hypothermia.”

According to Chief Adams, many of the volunteers and search personnel have full-time jobs and have been out searching for Mills every day. Although he says his team is “run-down,” the team has “put everything they have into trying to bring Mills home.”

Over the past couple of days, crews have also searched retention ponds in the area.

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 or call the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231 if you have information on Mills’ whereabouts.

