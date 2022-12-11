Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with one count of auto burglary.

McLaurin had been taken into custody after firefighters caught him breaking into one of their vehicles in the 800 block of Main Street, HPD said.

McLaurin was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

