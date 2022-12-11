LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday

James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught...
James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught breaking into one of their vehicles.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a fire station was taken into custody Saturday night with an assist from Hattiesburg firemen.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that James McLaurin, 60, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with one count of auto burglary.

McLaurin had been taken into custody after firefighters caught him breaking into one of their vehicles in the 800 block of Main Street, HPD said.

McLaurin was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road
(From L to R): Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards, Mikiara Williams, Rachelle Bindon
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
Motorcyclist dies in wreck on Highway 80
Motorcyclist identified in deadly wreck on Highway 80
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage

Latest News

Local organizations host toy drive for children in need
Local organizations host toy drive for children in need
WLBT at 10p
First Alert Weather
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’