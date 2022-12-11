LawCall
Former JSU pass rusher continues sensational rookie campaign, sets another Detroit Lions record

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former star Jackson State linebacker and now NFL rookie continues to write his name in the Detroit Lions’ history book.

After making his NFL debut on Thanksgiving Day and becoming the only Lions’ rookie to record a multi-sack game in their first-ever NFL appearance, James “Thee Problem” Houston IV set a franchise record for most sacks through three-career games with 4 against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Houston was officially signed from Detroit’s practice roster to the active roster for the rest of the season on November 29 after his outstanding first game in the NFL. Detroit will certainly look to offer him a contract towards the end of the season

The Lions have a 2-1 record since Houston was elevated to the active roster and sit at a respectable 6-7 record.

Detroit will travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets Sunday, December 18, at 11 a.m.

Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead 'about two weeks'
