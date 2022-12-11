Former JSU pass rusher continues sensational rookie campaign, sets another Detroit Lions record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former star Jackson State linebacker and now NFL rookie continues to write his name in the Detroit Lions’ history book.

After making his NFL debut on Thanksgiving Day and becoming the only Lions’ rookie to record a multi-sack game in their first-ever NFL appearance, James “Thee Problem” Houston IV set a franchise record for most sacks through three-career games with 4 against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

With his 10-yard sack, @Lions LB @Jthouston_4 has established a franchise record for the most sacks through three-career games with 4.0 sacks.



He is the 14th player in NFL history to log a sack in each of their first three NFL games, and the first Lion to do so.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/DgVhJAJVQp — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 11, 2022

Houston was officially signed from Detroit’s practice roster to the active roster for the rest of the season on November 29 after his outstanding first game in the NFL. Detroit will certainly look to offer him a contract towards the end of the season

The Lions have a 2-1 record since Houston was elevated to the active roster and sit at a respectable 6-7 record.

Detroit will travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets Sunday, December 18, at 11 a.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.