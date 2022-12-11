LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

First Alert Forecast:

Showers Overnight...Watching Severe Weather Risk Next Week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Todd Adams
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front will push through overnight tonight and bring showers and thunderstorms to the area, starting around 3am. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall will linger through the day Sunday exiting the WLBT viewing area around 4pm. It will turn slightly cooler, but still above average for this time of year. We’re tracking a storm system that will develop and affect our region late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The likely threats include severe storms, damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the WLBT viewing area in a risk level of 2 out of 5. Areas along the Mississippi River and over to Louisiana and Arkansas are currently in a risk level of 3 out of 5. This is a developing storm set up, still several days away. Additional model runs over the next couple of days will determine if intensity and timing may change. The First Alert Weather team will continue to track this system and bring you the latest information as it becomes available. Afterwards, temperatures will take a dive, dropping 15 to 20 degrees. This colder, drier air should hang around through next weekend. Freezing temperatures return, making it feel a little more like the holiday season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road
(From L to R): Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards, Mikiara Williams, Rachelle Bindon
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
Motorcyclist dies in wreck on Highway 80
Motorcyclist identified in deadly wreck on Highway 80
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Greater rain chances for our Sunday and then storms returning Tuesday into Wednesday!
First Alert Forecast: This weekend holds dreary conditions as more rain is expected Sunday morning! Strong storms returning for us Tuesday going into Wednesday!
We are keeping eye on our next severe weather setup, which is expected to impact us Tuesday...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Rain likely at times this weekend
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather expected over the weekend and early next week