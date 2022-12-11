First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front will push through overnight tonight and bring showers and thunderstorms to the area, starting around 3am. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall will linger through the day Sunday exiting the WLBT viewing area around 4pm. It will turn slightly cooler, but still above average for this time of year. We’re tracking a storm system that will develop and affect our region late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The likely threats include severe storms, damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the WLBT viewing area in a risk level of 2 out of 5. Areas along the Mississippi River and over to Louisiana and Arkansas are currently in a risk level of 3 out of 5. This is a developing storm set up, still several days away. Additional model runs over the next couple of days will determine if intensity and timing may change. The First Alert Weather team will continue to track this system and bring you the latest information as it becomes available. Afterwards, temperatures will take a dive, dropping 15 to 20 degrees. This colder, drier air should hang around through next weekend. Freezing temperatures return, making it feel a little more like the holiday season.

