First Alert Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain in South Mississippi this morning. Strong storms returning Tuesday going into Wednesday and much cooler weather going into the weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

We are seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning, with rain moving throughout the area.

Heavier rain chances are South of I-20 for many of our counties. We are under a Dense Fog Advisory for Jeff Davis and Lawrence counties until 9 AM. Today Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s due to the rainfall and cloud cover. Rain coverage will start to taper into Sunday evening.

Keeping eyes on Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning as strong storms will be possible across over viewing area!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern will continue into the early parts of the work week. Temperatures will run near 70 Monday; middle 70s by Tuesday. Our next true front looks to come through by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This feature could yield a few stronger storms as it rolls through with strong wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Timing late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. An enhanced risk for strong storms runs along our Western counties and the Mississippi River. A Slight Risk covers the majority of our viewing area. All storm modes will be possible with this event. We are still fine-tuning the details.

Thursday:

With much cooler temperatures following our Cold Front, Highs return to the middle 50s, while our Lows drop to the 40s and then 40s as we get closer to the weekend. Mostly sunny skies across South Mississippi.

Friday into the weekend.

Cooler air sets in for us, with Highs ranging in the low 50s to upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies will continue with Lows ranging in the low 30s. Cold conditions returning to the South.

