Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer-involved shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Hinds County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, it happened when Capitol Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson.

The driver then left the vehicle, DPS states, and shots were fired. The officer was not injured.

It was not disclosed whether the suspect received any injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now “assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”

