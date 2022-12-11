19-year-old suffers gunshot wounds during shooting at a bonfire in Utica

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was shot multiple times while at a bonfire in Utica.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to shots being fired at 25625 Highway 18 around 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Demerius Paige, 19, with two gunshot wounds. One wound was in an arm and another in a leg.

Police say he was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) involved in the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.

