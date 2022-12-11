LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

19-year-old suffers gunshot wounds during shooting at a bonfire in Utica

19-year-old shot during shooting at a bonfire in Utica
19-year-old shot during shooting at a bonfire in Utica(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was shot multiple times while at a bonfire in Utica.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to shots being fired at 25625 Highway 18 around 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Demerius Paige, 19, with two gunshot wounds. One wound was in an arm and another in a leg.

Police say he was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect(s) involved in the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road
(AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
Man collides with tree in fatal crash in Terry
Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating
Keeping eyes on Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning as strong storms will be possible...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday