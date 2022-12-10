LawCall
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead 'about two weeks'

Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’(WLBT)
By Brendan Hall and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon.

According to Pearl Police Department Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road.

He says that she was inside of the building for “about two weeks.”

Several Pearl firetrucks and police cars were on the scene, along with the Rankin County Coroner.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time. Pearl police say that the woman was 55 years old and that she died of natural causes.

Pearl police are currently investigating the scene.

