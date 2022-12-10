LawCall
Teen, 18, pleads guilty to killing 17-year-old following argument over fake Jordans

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18, pled guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Caleb Mosley.

The shooting took place a year and a half ago, during June of 2021. The investigation began when Gulfport PD arrived to the home of Mosley’s father, who claimed that his son had been shot by someone driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both Mosley and his father identified Hanzy, who was 16 at the time, as the suspect.

Police learned that earlier that evening, an argument over a pair of fake Jordan basketball shoes led to a fist fight between Mosley and Hanzy. Hanzy’s mother attempted to break up the fight, but broke her leg in the process. She was transferred to Memorial Hospital, and Hanzy followed.

Video from the hospital showed Hanzy leaving a short time before the shooting and returning some time after. He initially denied the shooting, but when confronted with the video evidence, Hanzy admitted to the crime. Mosley was struck once in the stomach, but the bullet severed an artery in his spine. He died in surgery several hours later.

During his plea, Hanzy apologized to Mosely’s family for his actions, saying he was upset and distraught over his mother’s injury. Hanzy further told the judge that he and Mosely had been close friends before the argument over the shoes.

Judge Christopher Schmidt then commented on “the sad state of our youth who resort to gun violence over the most trivial of arguments, with the end result being one young person lost to the grave and the other to the penitentiary.”

Judge Schmidt then gave Hanzy the maximum sentence of 25 years on the charge of manslaughter with an upgraded penalty for using a firearm during the commission of a felony as well as an additional 5 years for shooting at a motor vehicle. Hanzy will serve his 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

