Store owners excited about Sip-N-Cider competition in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stores around the Canton Historic Square are getting ready to serve up their special blend of hot cider, where shoppers will vote who has best in this year’s Sip-N-Cider competition Friday night.

Preparation is what many store owners do to make sure their Cider pleases the taste buds of shoppers.

“The customers always come back asking for seconds, and thirds if they can get it,” the store owner of Reflections Boutique Dorothy Chatman said.

Competitors say they are putting their best “flavors and spices” forward to win this year’s competition.

“Well, we do start with a spice mix that we do sell in our store. And then it still has the cranberry and few extra little items added so… I think it will be something new to the plate,” Erin Nobel, the store owner of Sulm’s Boutique said.

Store owners say the competition attracts thousands of people into the stores on the square… which is good for business.

“We’re always excited for Sip-N-Cider because it brings in a lot of people from all over the state and out of state. They enjoy it, they look forward to it and we look forward to the business that comes along with it,” Chatman said.

Tasty treats and other refreshments will also be served at the Christmas festival.

