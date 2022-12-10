LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized

During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of methamphetamine and $70,000 were seized, according to the sheriff’s department. Out of the seven firearms seized, one was reportedly stolen.(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation.

According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas throughout the county.

“This was a result of the community coming together to help make the county safer,” said the sheriff’s office in the post.

During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of methamphetamine and $70,000 were seized, according to the sheriff’s department. Out of the seven firearms seized, one was reportedly stolen.

Seven men were arrested as a result of the sting. Each suspect, their charges and bond amounts are listed below:

  • Tymos Davion Carter, 26, of Hattiesburg
    • One count of possession of a weapon by a felon
    • Two counts of seat belt violation
    • One count of driving while license suspended
    • One count of simple assault by threat
      • Bond - $50,000
Tymos Davion Carter, 26, of Hattiesburg
Tymos Davion Carter, 26, of Hattiesburg(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
  • Cassius Wayne Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg
    • One count of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
      • Bond - $50,000
Cassius Wayne Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg
Cassius Wayne Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
  • Kendric Lajaun Weathersby, 32, of Prentiss
    • One count of possession with intent to distribute
      • Bond - $50,000
Kendric Lajuan Weathersby, 32, of Prentiss
Kendric Lajuan Weathersby, 32, of Prentiss(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
  • Darius Dawon Hinton, 28, of Hattiesburg
    • One count of possession of a stolen weapon
    • One count of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
      • Bond - $10,000
Darius Dawon Hinton, 28, of Hattiesburg
Darius Dawon Hinton, 28, of Hattiesburg(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
  • Jarell Dashaud Wheeler, 22, of Hattiesburg
    • One count of trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
    • One count of possession of a weapon by a felon
    • An unknown charge from Forrest County
Jarell Dashaud Wheeler, 22, of Hattiesburg
Jarell Dashaud Wheeler, 22, of Hattiesburg(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
  • Auryn Daniel Strickland, 22, of Hattiesburg
    • One count of driving while license suspended
    • One count of simple possession of a controlled substance with a firearm
      • Held without bond
Auryn Daniel Strickland, 22, of Hattiesburg
Auryn Daniel Strickland, 22, of Hattiesburg(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
  • Keevon Kadarius Fells, 22, of Purvis
    • One count of disorderly conduct, failure to comply
    • One count of possession of a weapon by a felon
    • One count of aggravated trafficking
    • One count of speeding
    • One count of Mississippi Department of Corrections parole violation
      • $60,500 for three charges; no bond for speeding and parole violation
Keevon Kadarius Fells, 22, of Purvis
Keevon Kadarius Fells, 22, of Purvis(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

WDAM 7 will continue to follow this story as new information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
(From L to R): Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards, Mikiara Williams, Rachelle Bindon
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Valley State head coach resigns, joins Coach Prime in Colorado

Latest News

Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
Store owners excited about Sip-N-Cider competition in Canton
Store owners excited about Sip-N-Cider competition in Canton
Two Museums celebrate five year anniversary with free admission
Two Museums celebrate five year anniversary with free admission
JSU graduate honors deceased mom by earning degree (Charles A. Smith/University Communications)
JSU graduate honors deceased mom by earning degree