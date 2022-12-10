LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Carl Jolly, 45
Carl Jolly, 45(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County.

Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jolly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Carl Jolly, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
(From L to R): Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards, Mikiara Williams, Rachelle Bindon
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Valley State head coach resigns, joins Coach Prime in Colorado

Latest News

Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
Store owners excited about Sip-N-Cider competition in Canton
Store owners excited about Sip-N-Cider competition in Canton
Two Museums celebrate five year anniversary with free admission
Two Museums celebrate five year anniversary with free admission
During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized