Petal man facing child pornography charges in Forrest Co.

David Williamson, 36, of Petal.
David Williamson, 36, of Petal.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man is facing child pornography charges in Forrest County.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, 36-year-old David Williamson was arrested by Forrest County deputies on Nov. 28 and charged with sexual battery. He reportedly bonded out at a later date.

The sheriff’s department said additional evidence was discovered as the investigation continued.

On Friday, Williamson was charged with possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

Williamson is incarcerated in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a court appearance.

