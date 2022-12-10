LawCall
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado

(AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
(AP Photo/Bill Wippert)(Bill Wippert | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado.

According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.

Thurman follows former JSU staff members, tight ends coach Tim Brewster and linebackers coach Andre Hart, to Boulder. Former NFL head coach and currently employed in an advisory role at Jackson State, Mike Zimmer, is expected to go to Colorado as well.

Thurman has led the season-long No. 1 FCS defense in a historic year for the Tigers, allowing just over 11 points per game and leading the SWAC in defensive 3rd down conversion rate, allowing just 22% in 3rd down conversions.

Thurman has been the defensive coordinator at JSU since 2020 and was formerly a defensive coordinator in the NFL for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

Thee Pregame Show says he will coach alongside Coach Prime in the Celebration Bowl in their final game for the Tigers.

