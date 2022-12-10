LawCall
First Alert Forecast: This weekend holds dreary conditions as more rain is expected Sunday morning! Strong storms returning for us Tuesday going into Wednesday!

Greater rain chances for our Sunday and then storms returning Tuesday into Wednesday!
Greater rain chances for our Sunday and then storms returning Tuesday into Wednesday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

We are seeing mostly cloudy skies this morning, and deep fog continues to build throughout the viewing area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in motion for several counties including the Hinds, and it’ll go until 9 AM this morning. Continue to be safe during your travels.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our nearly stalled front will begin to make a move toward the south by late Saturday – helping to spark a better chance for showers and storms. Before that, we’ll stay warm with highs in the 70s. A few showers will be possible during the day, as well, but coverage will stay spotty. Rain chances will remain in play into Sunday with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Coverage will start to taper into Sunday evening.

We are keeping eye on our next severe weather setup, which is expected to impact us Tuesday going into Wednesday!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern will continue into the early parts of the work week. Temperatures will run near 70 Monday; middle 70s by Tuesday. Our next true front looks to come through by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This feature could yield a few stronger storms as it rolls through with strong wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Timing still is a bit iffy, along with full impact potential – stay tuned in the next few days as we iron things out. Behind it, more below-average temperatures will settle into the region.

