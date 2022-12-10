Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon.

According to Pearl Police Department Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road.

He says the body is believed to have been inside of the building for “about two weeks.”

Several Pearl firetrucks and police cars were on the scene, along with the Rankin County Coroner.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time.

Pearl police are currently investigating the scene that led to the person’s death.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.