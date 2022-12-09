Woman shot in the leg during attempted carjacking in Jackson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking in Jackson on Thursday.
Capitol Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m. near Bellevue Street.
According to authorities, the woman is expected to make a full recovery.
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call police at 601-359-3125.
