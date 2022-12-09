Woman shot in the leg during attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking in Jackson on Thursday.

Capitol Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m. near Bellevue Street.

According to authorities, the woman is expected to make a full recovery.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call police at 601-359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.